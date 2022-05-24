We are just days away from the unofficial start of summer. The kids will be out of school, the temperatures are warming up and your favorite grill master is probably already talking about what to put on the grill for the holiday weekend. Zach Bauer is one of the Pit Masters behind 605 BBQ. He joined us to show us some ways to level up a pork loin sandwich. He also explained where you can find the 605 BBQ trailer, if you’d rather leave the grilling to them.

605 Barbecue trailer

SURF & SWINE PORK LOIN SANDWICH

INSTRUCTIONS:

• Season full pork loin with your favorite barbecue rub. let it rest for 20 minutes.

• Turn smoker to 250 degrees. Use Apple wood or Cherry wood.

• Place loin fat side down on the smoker. Smoke until internal temp reaches 135 degrees.

• When it hits 135 degrees begin to Glaze with the barbecue sauce. coat all sides.

• Allow meat to continue to cook until internal temp reaches 142 degrees. Remove and allow it to rest for 20 min.

• Thinly slice pork loin.



SANDWICH BUILD Ingredients: Hawaiian Bun Pineapple jalapeno coleslaw Onion straws Sauce

Instructions: Open Hawaiian bun thin coating of BBQ sauce, layer the bottom bun with 2-4 thin sliced pork loin, top with 4-5oz of pineapple jalapeno coleslaw, top slaw with 3oz of crunchy onion straws, and finish with layer of BBQ sauce.

PINEAPPLE JALAPENO COLESLAW

Ingredients:

24 oz. cabbage mix

3 fresh jalapenos

20 oz. Canned pineapple (drained and used in BBQ sauce)

2 Tbsp. BBQ rub 16 oz. Mayo



Instructions: Seed jalapeños and chop to desired size. Chop pineapple chunks and drain juice. Combine all ingredients. For best results, let chill overnight.

HONEY MAPLE BBQ SAUCE

2 ½ cups Ketchup

16 oz Pineapple juice

½ cup Apple Cider Vinegar

10 oz Molasses

1 ½ cups Brown Sugar

½ tsp Kosher Salt

½ tsp Onion Powder

1 tsp Ground Mustard

1 tsp Ground Black Pepper

1 ½ tsp Granulated Garlic

8 oz Honey

3 oz Maple Syrup