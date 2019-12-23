4 of the best cocktails to serve at a party

Whether you are hosting a holiday dinner or planning a New Year’s Eve party, serving the perfect cocktail is key. Over the last year we have learned to make a few cocktails here at KELOLAND Living, but these are our 4 favorites.

Brittany’s margarita and Ashley’s Old Fashion

In August we went down to the new bar located in Hotel Phillips, The Treasury, where managing owner Brian White taught us how to make two classic cocktails that are perfect for any occasion.

Click here to learn how to make a classic margarita and a Old Fashion.

Wassail punch

A drink recipe rooted in holiday traditions is a wassail punch. Karla Santi came by to show us exactly how her mother used to make them when she hosted wassail parties. Make up a batch and see if anyone will go “a wassailing” with you (aka caroling).

Click here to learn how to make a wassail punch.

Frozen cranberry mold

And finally, when you want to prepare a festive but easy cocktail without being stuck as the bartender all night, a punch is the way to go. We learned how to make this punch from Erin Bosch and she also showed us how to make it look even fancier by making a cranberry ice mold in a bunt pan!

Click here to learn how to make this bourbon and cranberry punch.