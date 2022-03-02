Think of a dessert that is so good, it deserves the recognition of honoring it with its own special day on the calendar. What pops into your mind? Maybe a rich German chocolate cake? Or the zesty lemon bar? How about the smooth and delicious Banana Crème Pie?



Staci Perry Merganthal is the blogger and mastermind behind Random Sweetness. She joined us in the studio to show us how we can celebrate National Banana Crème Pie day with a new take on an old favorite.



Staci Perry Merganthal sharing her easy banana crème pie recipe with Ashley Thompson

15 minute Banana Crème Pie

Makes 1 (9-inch) pie

Prep time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Banana crème pie ingredients

Crust

1 ¼ cups vanilla wafer or graham cracker crumbs (or any combination of cracker or cookie crumbs)

3 tablespoons brown sugar

½ teaspoon cardamom or cinnamon (optional)

¼ cup unsalted butter, melted

Filling

2 (3.4 ounce) boxes instant vanilla pudding mix (or any flavor instant pudding mix)

½ cup powdered sugar

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup sour cream

2-3 medium bananas, thinly sliced

1 (8 ounce) tub frozen whipped topping such as Cool Whip, thawed

Topping

Vanilla wafers (Nutter Butters are option but delicious)

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine the crumbs, brown sugar, cardamom. Stir in melted butter until mixture feels like wet sand. Press mixture into a 9-inch pie plate and chill it in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk together pudding mixes and powdered sugar. Add the whipping cream and sour cream. Beat on medium-high with an electric mixer until the filling forms stiff peaks on the beaters when you lift it. Spread the filling into the pie crust. Layer sliced bananas on top of the filling and spread the whipped topping over the bananas. Cover and chill in the refrigerator at least one hour. Before serving, slide vanilla wafers into the edge of the pie around the outside perimeter. Store in refrigerator up to two days.

Note: If you like peanut butter and bananas, use Nutter Butter cookies for the crust and the garnish around the top of the pie.