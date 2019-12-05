12 Days of Christmas: Snowballs

Mary Michaels with Live Well Sioux Falls shared a healthy “snowballs” recipe to help kick off our 12 days of Christmas cookies.

Snowballs Recipe:

•1 package low-fat chocolate sandwich cookies (you could also use vanilla or other cookie flavors)

•1 8oz. package fat-free cream cheese

•1 package vanilla or chocolate almond bark

Serves: 2 dozen +

Directions:

Crush cookies in a blender or food processor until they are a powder consistency. Break the bar of cream cheese into smaller pieces, place in the food processor and blend again until mixed well.

Place mixture in the fridge for about 30 minutes. Mold mixture into balls and place on a cookie sheet covered with wax paper. Before taking the cookie sheet out of the refrigerator, melt almond bark in the microwave according to directions and immediately dip cookie balls and place back onto the wax paper. Place back into the refrigerator to harden.

Due to the cream cheese ingredient, keep the finished snowballs refrigerated.

Options:

If you don’t have a food processor, you can use a blender to crush the cookies or place them into a sealed bag and pound them until crushed. You can also hand mix the cream cheese with the cookies – just soften the cream cheese a little first to make it easier to mix.

You can add flavorings or coloring to your almond bark if desired, such as a little peppermint extract to make mint chocolate snowballs.

Immediately after dipping, you can decorate the snowballs with sprinkles or finely crushed peppermint candies.

