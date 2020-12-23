12 Days of Christmas Cookies with Eileen’s Colossal Cookies: Rosettes

Rosettes recipe and instructions:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon white sugar 
  • 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • vegetable oil for frying
  • sifted confectioners’ sugar
  • Step 1

Combine eggs, sugar and salt; beat well. Add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth.

  • Step 2

Heat a rosette iron in deep, hot oil (375 degrees) for 2 minutes.

  • Step 3

Drain excess oil from iron. Dip in batter to 1/4 inch from the top of the iron, then dip iron immediately into hot oil (375 degrees).

  • Step 4

Fry rosette until golden, about 30 seconds. Lift out; tip upside down to drain. With fork, push rosette off iron onto a rack placed over paper towels.

  • Step 5

Reheat iron 1 minute; make next rosette.

  • Step 6

Sprinkle rosettes with confectioners’ sugar

