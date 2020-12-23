12 Days of Christmas Cookies with Eileen’s Colossal Cookies: Rosettes

Rosettes recipe and instructions:
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon white sugar
- 1 cup sifted all-purpose flour
- 1 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- vegetable oil for frying
- sifted confectioners’ sugar
- Step 1
Combine eggs, sugar and salt; beat well. Add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth.
- Step 2
Heat a rosette iron in deep, hot oil (375 degrees) for 2 minutes.
- Step 3
Drain excess oil from iron. Dip in batter to 1/4 inch from the top of the iron, then dip iron immediately into hot oil (375 degrees).
- Step 4
Fry rosette until golden, about 30 seconds. Lift out; tip upside down to drain. With fork, push rosette off iron onto a rack placed over paper towels.
- Step 5
Reheat iron 1 minute; make next rosette.
- Step 6
Sprinkle rosettes with confectioners’ sugar