12 Days of Christmas Cookies: No bake polar bears

Recipes
We have been having a blast mixing up different cookie recipes as we count down the days until Christmas. Today’s cookie recipe comes to us from Amber Van Dam, owner of Amber Whisk. She’s here to share a no-bake recipe that may look too cute to eat.

No bake polar bears:
(recipe is for each polar bear)

2 Ritz crackers
Peanut butter to spread between the crackers
1 mini peanut butter Ritz cracker sandwich
White almond bark
2 mini marshmallows (ears)
1 blue m&m (nose)
2 grey or black ball sprinkles (eyes)

Amber Whisk cookie platter

