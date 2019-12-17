KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

12 days of Christmas Cookies: Kid friendly dipped pretzels

Recipes
We have been counting down the days until Christmas with tasty cookie recipes and today includes another tasty choice. For the 9th day of Christmas Cookies Chef Ellen Doerr shares a tasty cookie recipe that your kids will love helping you make.

Ingredients:
Pretzels
Rolos
White almond bark

