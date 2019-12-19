12 days of Christmas cookies: Italian anisette

Even if you aren’t Italian, the unique flavor of Italian anise cookies at Christmas is a comforting and delicious addition to your holiday cookie tray. These cookies stand out because of their glazed top, colorful sprinkles and distinctive taste. Here to teach us how to create one variation of this cookie recipe is food blogger Clark Casarella.

You can find more great recipes on Clark’s blog: Cooking with Cas.

Cookies

½ c. coconut oil (100 g)

¼ c. butter alternative (50 g)

½ c. white sugar (120 g)

3 eggs, whole

¼ c. coconut milk

½ tsp. baking soda

Juice of ½ lemon

2 tsp. anise extract

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 c. AP Flour, plus ¼ c. (450 g + 25 g)

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

3 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

Glaze

2 c. powdered sugar

3 Tbsp. coconut milk

Sprinkles

Nonpareils/sprinkles

Preheat oven to 350 deg F On low speed, slightly beat butter and coconut oil until coating bottom of bowl, gradually add sugar over medium speed and cream until white and fluffy. Slowly add eggs until In a small bowl, combine coconut milk, lemon juice, and baking soda. Allow to foam (5 mins) and add both vanilla and anise extract Whisk Flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt together In 2-3 batches, alternate adding wet and dry ingredients to stand mixer on low speed. Do not overmix, only mix until just combined. Pinch off ball of dough, if excessively sticky, add 1/8 c. of flour at a time until dough is tacky and workable. Portion out 1 Tbsp (or 30 g) balls, and roll loosely, place on ungreased/untreated baking tray, leaving 1.5 inch between each and bake for 13-14 minutes until just starting to brown on the bottom Cool completely (overnight works best) Make glaze by mixing sugar and coconut milk, – glaze should be thick/viscous Just before serving, dip each cookie into glaze and immediately sprinkle with nonpareils (color will bleed into white glaze over time) – do one cookie at a time so the glaze doesn’t harden before sprinkles can adhere

