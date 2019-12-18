12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Hot cocoa cutouts

Sugar and gingerbread cookies are all the rage during the holiday season, but there are so many other unique and festive flavors to try. What if you could experience your favorite holiday drink in cookie form? That’s exactly what our next guest has done with her Christmas Cookie Countdown recipe. Stacie Suedkamp is a cookie artist and owner of Fig Tales Cookie Company. She’s here to help us mix up Hot Cocoa Cut Out Cookies.

Hot Cocoa Cutouts

1 cup (two sticks) unsalted butter, softened

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

1 egg

2 envelopes Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix‍

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

3 to 3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup Jet-Puffed Mallow Bits

Step 1:

In a mixer, cream together butter and the two sugars. Mix until fluffy and well incorporated.

Step 2:

Add egg, vanilla extract, and hot cocoa mix envelopes. Mix until it is all well incorporated.

Step 3:

Add flour, mixing a cupful at a time, to the butter/sugar/egg mixture. After everything is well mixed, the dough should be non-greasy to the touch.

Step 4:

Stir in chocolate chips and marshmallow bits.

Step 5:

Roll to 1/4 inch thickness between two sheets of parchment or wax paper. After rolling, chill the dough for at least 30 minutes.

Step 6:

Once the dough is well chilled and hard to the touch, cut out shapes and place them on a parchment paper-lined, light-colored baking sheet.

Step 7:

Bake at 375 degrees for 7-9 minutes. Remove from the oven before the first indication of the edges turning brown. Leave the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes.

Note

There is one thing to note for this recipe. The marshmallow bits do have a tendency to melt away and leave holes in the dough after baking. However, I just fill the empty holes with fresh marshmallows as the cookies cool. Problem solved. 🙂

Step 8:

Remove cookies from the baking sheet with a spatula and place on a cooling rack for a few hours before decorating.