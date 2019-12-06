12 days of Christmas cookies: Gluten Free White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Oatmeal Cookie

Registered dietitian, Kelsey Johnson, shares a gluten-free cookie recipe that everyone on your guest list will love.
Gluten Free White Chocolate Cranberry Pistachio Oatmeal Cookie Recipe:
- 3/4 cup butter
- 1 1/2 cup Great Value™ GF All purpose flour
- 3 cups GF oatmeal (Bob’s Red Mill™)
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup 1% milk
- 1 1/2 tsps vanilla
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1 cup dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup pistachios
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In large sized bowl, combine butter, brown sugar, egg, milk, and vanilla. Beat with electric mixer on medium speed until well combined.
- Combine oatmeal, gluten free flour blend, baking soda, and cinnamon in medium sized bowl. Add into creamed mixture in large bowl on low speed until blended. Stir in dried cranberries, pistachios, and white chocolate chips.
- Drop rounded tablespoon of dough onto cookie sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes or until lightly brown. Cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes before removing.
