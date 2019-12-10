12 Days of Christmas Cookies: gingerbread snowflakes with a bourbon and clementine icing

This fancy looking gingerbread snowflake is a lot easier to make than you think. For the 4th day of our 12 Days of Christmas Cookies, Ashley shows Brittany all her tricks for iced gingerbread cookies including how to make a bourbon and clementine infused frosting.

Bourbon and Clementine Icing Recipe:

2 cups powdered sugar

2 tbsp bourbon

2 tbsp milk

1 clementine orange juiced

dash of cinnamon

Mix well to incorporate all of the sugar.

Gingerbread Cookie Ingredients:

1 1/2 sticks butter, softened

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2/3 cup molasses

1 large egg

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. ground ginger

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

Beat the butter, molasses and brown sugar until light and fluffy (about 2 minutes). Mix in egg and vanilla. Mix the remainder of the ingredients together in a separate bowl and then in corporate the butter/sugar mixture. Chill the dough and then cut into shapes and bake at 350 degrees for about 10 minutes.

Ashley’s gingerbread tips for perfect cutouts:

Ways to improve your gingerbread cut out cookies

Don’t forget to check out the other cookies in our 12 Days of Christmas Cookies!

Day 1: Healthy snowballs

Day 2: Gluten free white chocolate cranberry pistachio oatmeal cookie

Day 3: Hopscotch cookies