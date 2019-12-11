12 Days of Christmas Cookies: decorated sugar cookies (tips from a pro!)

When it comes to Christmas cookies, sugar cookies cut into festive holiday shapes are essential. Only, often times when we go to frost them, we can’t quite translate the artistic visions in our head to the actual cookie. Nikki Wallenberg, with Twisted Sisters Sweets, joins us in the nick of time to teach us her pro tips for frosting gorgeous sugar cookies this holiday season.

Twisted Sisters’ Frosted Sugar Cookies

