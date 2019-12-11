KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

12 Days of Christmas Cookies: decorated sugar cookies (tips from a pro!)

Recipes
Posted: / Updated:

When it comes to Christmas cookies, sugar cookies cut into festive holiday shapes are essential. Only, often times when we go to frost them, we can’t quite translate the artistic visions in our head to the actual cookie. Nikki Wallenberg, with Twisted Sisters Sweets, joins us in the nick of time to teach us her pro tips for frosting gorgeous sugar cookies this holiday season.

Twisted Sisters’ Frosted Sugar Cookies

Don’t forget to check out the other cookies in our 12 Days of Christmas Cookies!

Day 1: Healthy snowballs
Day 2: Gluten free white chocolate cranberry pistachio oatmeal cookie
Day 3: Hopscotch cookies
Day 4: Gingerbread snowflakes with bourbon & clementine icing

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests