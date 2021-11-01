When was the last time you went through a major life shake up? Did you maybe have a major surgery that sidelined you from physical activity? Did you go back to school, or start a new class, and realized you may not know as much as you thought you had? Whatever the event, major life shake ups can not just turn your world on its axis, they can also severely affect your confidence.
We’re being joined by Lisa Thruston, a mindset coach, and the owner of Authentic VIctories.
She’s here today to share how we can rebuild our confidence following a life-changing event.
Rebuilding your confidence
When was the last time you went through a major life shake up? Did you maybe have a major surgery that sidelined you from physical activity? Did you go back to school, or start a new class, and realized you may not know as much as you thought you had? Whatever the event, major life shake ups can not just turn your world on its axis, they can also severely affect your confidence.