If you own a TV or keep up with pop-culture online, you’ve likely seen at least a clip of a few of America’s most affluent housewives at their worst behavior.
We’re being joined by Luke Tatge The owner and Marketing Director of The The Good Night Theatre Collective, and Rachael Payne, a Collective Member.
They’re here today to let us know how much fun it can be had when you mix the drama of reality TV, with ill-behaved housewives and a little music.
‘Reality Wives’ brings a musical approach to our favorite guilty pleasure
