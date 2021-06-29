Ready, set, sign up for the Sioux Falls Marathon!

You heard Ashley talking a lot about her adventures in running a half marathon last April. Well, today we’re going to talk about a full marathon and why there is still time to start training for that race. Let’s just say at the outset, that Ashley does not think she is ready for a full marathon yet, but the idea does sound intriguing.



Austin Bramley is the Project Director with the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and Thomas Lee is the organization’s Executive Director.



They’re here to tell us more about the upcoming Sioux Falls Marathon coming up on August 29th and how you can get involved. The best news? If you want to take part you don’t have to run 26.2 miles.… unless you really want to because they’ve got other options for you.

The Sioux Falls Marathon is powered by Sanford Health and the Sioux Falls Sports Authority and features races for all levels of runners. The race starts and finishes at Howard Wood Field features downtown Sioux Falls, iconic Falls Park and many of the city of Sioux Falls’ finest parks and bike trail system. The Sioux Falls Marathon and the four other races are being organized by the Sioux Falls Sports Authority. You’ll find their offices at 200 North Phillips Avenue in Suite 304. You can also reach them with your questions about any of the races at (605) 373-2033. You can also find out more online at SiouxFallsMarathon.com.