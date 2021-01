It might sound counter-intuitive to start a budding business in the middle of a recession-- or a pandemic for that matter. Yet that is the back story for a popular cupcake business in Sioux Falls which first put down roots in the middle of The Great Recession. Yet, as you will hear in today's Cutler Business Beat, Melissa Johnson didn't let the recession in 2009 stop her from setting up a gourmet cupcake shop then. And she isn't about to let a worldwide pandemic stop her from building yet another successful business now.

