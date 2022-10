Celebrating big dreams and literacy is always the goal of local libraries. Today, we sat down with two people who know all about that.



Librarian with Siouxland Library, Lucy Steiger, and library associate, Jamie Buswell joined us to help set a record, and fill us in on the 2022 Read for the Record by letting us know how we can get involved in the effort to share the love of reading.

Listen and look at the illustrations to ‘Nigel and the Moon’ as read by Ashley Thompson and Brittany Kaye.