Read for the Record: Helping Siouxland Libraries reach a new record

When it comes to record setting, the last place you might think of is the library. Yet, books can open up a whole new world, and quite a few possibilities, to change things. Our next guest is here to share how we can all help Siouxland Libraries set a new record. Stephanie Bents is a librarian with Siouxland Libraries. She’s here to let us in on how we can help them set a new record with this year’s “Read For The Record” Campaign. And, to fill us in on how the campaign works to promote early childhood literacy.

Read along with us by watching the video below.

