Read for the Record: Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away

When it comes to record setting the last place you may think of is the library. But, books can open up a whole new world, and quite a few possibilities to change things.





Stephanie Bents, a Librarian with Siouxland Libraries. lets us in on how we can help them set a new record with this year’s “Read For The Record” Campaign. And, to fill us in on how the campaign works to promote early childhood literacy.

When you’re a kid one of the most heart wrenching thing is when you or your best friend move away from one another. Especially, if the two of you live in the same neighborhood, or in the same apartment building.

That’s exactly what the heroine in this year’s “Read for the Record” book has to deal with. But, there’s always a silver lining to even the saddest of tales. Which is something that the book, “Evelyn Del Rey Is Moving Away,” makes abundantly clear. The book was written by author, Meg Medina, and Illustrated by Sonia Sanchez.