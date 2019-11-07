Read for the Record and a reading of this year’s book, “Thank You, Omu!”

Each year, Jumpstart’s Read for the Record brings together millions of adults and children around the world to read the same book on the same day in order to raise awareness about the critical importance of early literacy. Today is that day and we are proud to join this effort again this year with the help of Siouxland Libraries’ Associate Librarian, Emily Harris. She’s tells us more about the 14 year effort and a little about this year’s book selection.

Together, we can help all children build the key language and literacy skills they need to take on the world. Studies show that reading to children helps plant the seeds for lifelong learning. So please sit back and listen to the story of a generous woman who is rewarded by her community in this remarkable author-illustrator debut that’s perfect for the Thanksgiving season.