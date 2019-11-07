KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

Read for the Record and a reading of this year’s book, “Thank You, Omu!”

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

Each year, Jumpstart’s Read for the Record brings together millions of adults and children around the world to read the same book on the same day in order to raise awareness about the critical importance of early literacy. Today is that day and we are proud to join this effort again this year with the help of Siouxland Libraries’ Associate Librarian, Emily Harris. She’s tells us more about the 14 year effort and a little about this year’s book selection.

Together, we can help all children build the key language and literacy skills they need to take on the world. Studies show that reading to children helps plant the seeds for lifelong learning. So please sit back and listen to the story of a generous woman who is rewarded by her community in this remarkable author-illustrator debut that’s perfect for the Thanksgiving season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Contests

Price Is Right Live
Gifts Galore!
Vegas Classified
Vegas Classified Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Trip
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Enter the Vegas Experience Contest!
Win A Vegas Experience!
Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests