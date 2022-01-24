Reaching your goal four weeks at a time

Whether you jumped on the bandwagon with a fitness goal for your New Year’s resolution, or are deciding to do one now, it can be hard to know where to start. Do you make a goal to reach in 6 months? By the end of the year? How do you track your progress? These are questions that today’s guest answered for us. Jordan Wheeler is a Certified Personal Trainer and Online Fitness Coach. He had advice on making and setting goals. And you might be surprised to hear he recommends taking this just 4 weeks at a time.
