Living in a digital world means more and more information comes to us through our smartphones, websites, even in books and magazines. It’s a lot! Now imagine how much you would be missing if you didn’t know how to read. You’d be missing out on a lot.



Paige Carda is the executive director with REACH Literacy in Sioux Falls and she sees every day how important strong reading skills are.



She joined us to tell us how the book gathering efforts of this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts and Crafts went, and more importantly, how those donated books can help others build the reading skills they need so they aren’t missing out on the world around them.

REACH Literacy believes that education is the key to breaking the cycle of language and communication barriers. REACH provides literacy programming for adults and children in the Siouxland Community. You can reach them to find out more or make a donation by phone at 605-332-2665 or online at reachliteracy.org.