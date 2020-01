The Bloom Room Boutique knows firsthand, once the chosen color is announced, suddenly everything in stores begins to take on the designated hue. Owner, Kelly Donovan, is here to show us just how we can use "classic blue" to boost our fashion cred and add some distinction in our home decor.

