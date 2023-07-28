Reading can inspire a child for years to come. In fact, a parental connection to reading is one of the biggest influences on life-long readers. Yet, how does that parent-child connection involving reading change when the parent is serving time behind bars? To answer that question we spoke with the executive director of REACH Literacy, Paige Carda. Along with Paige, we were also joined by Kyle Roberson via Zoom. He’s an assistant professor of Family and Consumer Sciences Education at Texas Tech. They filled us in on their partnership that helps build and keep the connection between kids and an incarcerated parent.

For more information head to reachliteracy.org