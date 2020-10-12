Re-presenting Native American Archival Histories

Today is Native American Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. It’s a day that South Dakota first adopted to replace Columbus Day back in 1989 and was first celebrated in 1990, making today the 30th celebration. And while celebrating Native Americans instead of the person who was once credited with discovering America is a good idea, it still isn’t enough. Carolyn Ly-Donovan is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at Augustana University. She helps us gain some insight into “re-presenting” Native culture.
