Re-presenting Native American Archival Histories

If you are of a certain age--like today's guest host, Jeff Gould- no one needs to tell you what a globe is. If you're not, you should know that a globe is a spherical model of Earth, or some other celestial body, or of the celestial sphere. Globes can serve many purposes, similar to maps, by helping you find your way or pinpointing a place you'd like to go. It's that idea that bloomed into the wonderful art created by Terra Cypher. She's joining us today to show us how she creates these compass-like creations and how her business has now reached around the globe and off of it, too!

