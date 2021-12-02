Re-Bath makes sure you never have to clean grout again

While you may think you don’t spend a lot of time in your bathroom, according to a Bathroom Habits Survey, the average person spends 30 minutes in the bathroom every day. That adds up to more than 182 hours every year for every person in your home, that’s not even adding guests who may also make use of the facilities. Isn’t it time you gave your bathroom a new look?



According to Rod Mueller, the General Manager of Re-Bath of Sioux Falls, now is the perfect time to start a bathroom remodeling project because you’ll be spending more time indoors than outdoors.



He’s here to tell us more about how Re-Bath if Sioux Falls can give your bathroom some new sparkle that will have your bathroom go from blah to spa.

Re-Bath customers enjoy remodeling services that range from tub and shower updates to complete bathroom remodels. You’ll find them in Sioux Falls as 1110 West 41st Street or by calling 605-273-2993. If you’d like to schedule a FREE bathroom design consultation you can register online at ReBath.com/location/siouxfalls.



Now really is the time to schedule your bathroom remodel because Re-Bath of Sioux Falls has three special offers including: $500 dollars off a walk-in tub installation; $1000 dollars off a complete bathroom remodel; and $750 dollars off a Tub to Shower Conversion. You can claim your special offer by scrolling down to “Offers” on the website.