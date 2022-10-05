Growing old isn’t always easy, there’s the loneliness of being away from friends and family, and many seniors don’t have someone close by to depend on. That’s especially hard when the seasons change and you’re not as able as you once were to rake the leaves falling from the trees in your own yard. Karla Rainford is the Coordinator of Workers on Wheels with Active Generations. She stopped by to give us the details about how Sioux Falls, Harrisburg, Brandon & Tea residents over the ages of 60 can take raking off their to-do list, thanks to the annual Rake The Town event.

2022 Rake the Town details