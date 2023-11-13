If you’ve noticed more facial hair on the men in your life recently, you’re likely aware that it’s “No Shave November.” Still, while it may seem like a ploy for the men in our lives to stop shaving just before family holiday photos, it’s so much more.



While it is fun, at this point, it’s no longer just a game. Three years ago, the Operation Hope Fund was launched by a partnership between local community non-profits who use the money raised to provide financial and mental health resources to those struggling.



But how does that relate to “No Shave November?” We’re so glad you asked.



We were joined by the man with the mythical sideburns, Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum. Along with Chief Thum was Sioux Falls City Council Member Marshall Selberg.



They joined us to fill us in on how you can take on the Chief and his sideburns to raise money and awareness for the Operation Hope Fund all month.