We all want to create a space where our kids feel supported and know that they have a soft place to land. But at what point do you need to take a step back and ask, “is it really helping them?” or “are they missing opportunities to learn from their struggles?”



Jodi Merritt is a mental health therapist and the owner of Reverence Counseling.



She joined us today to help us learn how to balance real-life and its consequences with support and the safety net that we as parents want to cast.

Jodi Merritt and Ashley Thompson on the KELOLAND Living set