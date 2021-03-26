When someone mentions that they have a farm, what do you think of? Lush fields of amber waves of grain? Acres and acres of Corn? What about fainting goats?
Adeline Sanchez and her daughter Stella have taken up hobby farming. They are here today with Tom & Jerry. They’re joining us to let us in on a few secrets when it comes to hobby farming, and raising fainting goats. That’s right, Tom & Jerry are the social media darlings that “faint” when spooked.
Raising baby fainting goats
