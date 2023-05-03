May is Mental Health Awareness Month, which provides an opportunity for all of us to come together and remember the importance of each person regardless of their diagnosis, appearance, socioeconomic status, background or ability. Advocates want every person out there to know that.

If all you did was wake up today, that’s more than enough. No matter what, you are worthy of more than enough life, love and healing. Showing up, just as you are, for yourself and the people around you is more than enough.

We were joined today by two advocates for mental health awareness. Christie Lueth is the Clinical Director at Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare. And Sheri Nelson is the Executive Director of NAMI South Dakota. They stopped by today to tell us more about their efforts to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Anxious Nation event details

2023 NAMI Walks Sioux Falls details

Southeastern Behavioral HealthCare helps provide directions for life. The organization is a private, non-profit agency that emphasizes the importance of emotional wellness – not only for individuals but also for entire communities, serving the four-county area of Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha and Turner counties. You’ll find their office for Counseling and Children’s Services at 2000 South Summit Avenue in Sioux Falls. They’re available by phone at 605-336-0510 or 1-866-258-6954.

NAMI South Dakota offers understanding to anyone concerned about mental illnesses. They believe recovery is not an event, but a journey. In addition, they promote person-centered treatment and wellness activities that enhance health and well-being. With seven offices across South Dakota, you can reach them toll free at 1-800-551-2531 or online at namisouthdakota.org. If you or someone you care about is in Crisis, dial 211 HELP to reach the Help Center or text NAMI to 741741.