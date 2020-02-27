Raise money to fight addiction by learning to curl at the Curling for Emily’s Hope event

We have been spending a lot of time learning about all of the winter sports that KELOLAND has to offer, but there is something special about The Sioux Falls Curling Club. Ashley Thompson and Angela Kennecke recently took a trip out to the Scheels Ice Plex to get a lesson in curling and talk more about the upcoming Curling For Emily’s Hope event. While they aren’t quite ready for the Olympics, their curling coach, Morgan Weber, says they are definitely ready to try their new skills out at the upcoming event.

The fundraiser starts at 12:30 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 hosted by the Sioux Falls Curling Club at the Scheels Iceplex.

Event Highlights

Learn to curl with our trained instructors between 1:00pm – 2:30pm (estimated time to learn is 45 minutes)

Stay for curling matches from 2:30pm – 5:00pm with the Full Experience ticket

Drinks, mini-games, socializing

Food and Drinks available from the Scheels Iceplex

Register for the event here.

Learn more about Emily’s Hope at paintingthepathtorecovery.org .