If you, or someone you care about, lives with Parkinson’s Disease, you know that it can slowly steal a person’s quality of life.

Julie Eggebraaten-Nord is the event assistant for the South Dakota Parkinson Foundation; her husband, Steve Nord, is living with Parkinson’s; and Hannah Behrens, is a personal trainer with ‘Better Living.”

They joined us in studio today to explain how the South Dakota Parkinson Foundation is working to take a big step forward in Parkinson’s research and treatment and how you can help.

Knowing the signs of Parkinson's Disease
2023 Step Big Walk information
