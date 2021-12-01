A new year can spell new opportunities for you and change for your career trajectory. While that may be what’s best for you, how can you leave a current position without creating bad blood with the boss?
We’re being joined by business coach and strategist, Jo Hausman. Jo is here today to give us guidance on how we can accept a new opportunity without leaving anyone in a lurch, and without creating bad blood.
Quitting without creating bad blood
A new year can spell new opportunities for you and change for your career trajectory. While that may be what’s best for you, how can you leave a current position without creating bad blood with the boss?