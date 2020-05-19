Quick, get your DIY skills ready: The Habitat ReStore is reopening

With many of us using our new-found time at home to tackle renovation projects, having access to affordable materials can be more important than ever. If you are also struggling with what to do with the old stuff when refreshing your home, you are in luck. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls’s Community Engagement Director, Justine Murtha, has all the details on when Habitat’s ReStore will be opening back up. She also tells us about some of the items and products we will find at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore, so get ready to hit up Pinterest after this show for some ideas.

The Habitat ReStore will open June 2nd with the following hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.