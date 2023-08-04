Are you considering undergoing LASIK surgery to improve your eyesight, but are concerned about whether the procedure involves a painful, lengthy recovery period?



Well, you might be surprised to learn that LASIK surgery is a relatively simple procedure with an easier recovery period than you may have imagined. And most patients notice improved vision within 24 to 48 hours after surgery.

KELOLAND Living’s Mitchell Olson recently visited with Dr. John Berdahl of Vance Thompson Vision to find out more about why LASIK vision correction is a safe and painless option for so many patients.

If you’re thinking that it’s about time you started seeing the world a little more clearly, then look no further than Vance Thompson Vision. You’ll be greeted with excellence from the moment you walk in their doors.



If you’d like to schedule a consultation with Dr John Berdahl or any one of the experts at Vance Thompson Vision to talk about which vision correction option is the best choice for you, give them a call in Sioux Falls at 605-361-EYES that’s 3937. You can also find out more by visiting VanceThompsonVision.com