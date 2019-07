When considering having any type of surgery on your eyes, it’s important to ask the right questions. Yet, knowing what to ask can be a challenge, especially when you don’t know what to expect. Vance Thompson Vision in Sioux Falls to talk with Dr. Vance Thompson shares what type of questions we should all be asking before considering LASIK vision correction.

Vance Thompson Vision

3101 West 57th Street

(605) 361-3937

vancethompsonvision.com