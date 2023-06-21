Every year, the little city with the big attractions hosts what is, for many people, the biggest attraction of the year, Dell Rapids Quarry Days. The four-day celebration is the quintessential summertime experience for many KELOLAND families and this year’s festivities will be as grand and as fun as ever!



Spearheading the effort is the Dell Rapid Chamber of Commerce and today we were joined by Board President Amber Larson, Board Vice President, Nate O’Bryan and Board Member, Theresa Durfee.



They joined us to tell us more about this year’s Quarry Days and why you should make sure the event is on your family’s to-do list this weekend.

Quarry Days is just one of a number of monthly event sponsored by the Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce. Their office is in Dell Rapids at 511 East 7th Street. You can find a complete schedule of events on their website DellRapidsChamber.com.

And don’t forget, this weekend’s Quarry Days celebrations starts tomorrow with the Quarry Days Pageant!