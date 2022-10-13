Take a moment and think about your garden in the fall. If you’re like most of us, you probably forget about it after you pull that last crop of veggies. And while our harsh winters and chilly falls don’t necessarily invoke those green thumb feelings, it doesn’t mean you can’t get a jump on your gardening long before spring is on your radar.



Cami Jacobsen is the President of the Minnehaha County Master Gardeners. She joined us in the studio to tell us what we can do right now to set ourselves and our gardens up for success when it comes to those summer veggies.

Soil Lasagna