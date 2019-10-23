Pumpkin Cheese Ball recipe to serve at your Halloween party

There’s nothing that makes a party more festive than creating festive food to go with it. Chef Ellen Doer is teaching us how to make a tasty Halloween-themed Pumpkin Cheese Ball that is sure to impress your guests.

Pumpkin Cheese Ball Recipe:

3 cups orange cheese puffs

2 pounds cream cheese, at room temperature

3 cups shredded Cheddar

1/4 cup chopped chives

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 bell pepper with a long stem

Crackers, for serving

Cooking Instructions

Put the cheese puffs in a food processor and process until finely ground. Transfer to a rimmed baking sheet.



**Combine the cream cheese, Cheddar, chives, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl and mix to combine. Mold the mixture into a ball, pressing the top of the ball with your hand to flatten it. With the tip of a butter knife, carve lines down the sides to resemble a pumpkin.



Roll the cheese ball in the ground cheese puffs. Remove the entire bell pepper stem with a paring knife and put it on top of the cheese ball as the pumpkin stem. Seed and slice the bell pepper. Serve the cheese ball on a plate with crackers and slices of bell pepper.