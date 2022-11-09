If you live west of the river and even in some places in central and northeastern South Dakota, welcome to winter! Those of us in the southeastern corner of the state may still have a bit of time to get in a few final pieces of yard work.

We were joined by the President of the Minnehaha Master Gardeners, Cami Jacobsen to answer the question “to chop or not to chop” before the flurries fly.

Cut all the way down:

Sedums

Hostas

Peonies

What not to prune in the fall:

Lilacs

Azaleas

Lilac bush

What to prune:

Hydrangeas can be pruned in the fall or early spring. Prun a third of the bush back for strong, healthy branches.