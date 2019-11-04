Breaking News
State Supreme Court won’t stop South Dakota execution, Rhines opens third case in US Supreme Court

Providing care for caregivers at the Called To Care conference

Caring for family or friends who need help with day-to-day tasks, yet want to live independently, can be a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week job. Leah Ganschow, with AARP South Dakota, and Carmen Spurling,with Active Generations in Sioux Falls, have seen firsthand how providing care around the clock can crowd out other important areas of life, include caring for ourselves. They tell us about a conference they hope KELOLAND caregivers will take time out for themselves to attend.

Register for the conference here or call 605-669-6751 to reserve a spot.    

Lunch will be provided. Free respite care is available during the event at Day Break Adult Services by Active Generations.

