Protein Chocolate Mug Cake satisfying your sweet tooth without the guilt

Earlier this year, we asked you to nominate the remarkable women in your life for some special recognition. We received dozens of incredible nominations from all over KELOLAND. And we selected 4 finalists to share more of their stories.

They are women, including our next guest, Shari Kastein, whose efforts to improve the world for others go largely unrecognized by most of us.

Shari has overcome domestic abuse in her own life to champion the cause for other women who have unfortunately found themselves on the same path of violence that leads to homelessess. Today, those women have a safe shelter away from the pain to recover their lives.