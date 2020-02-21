Protein Chocolate Mug Cake satisfying your sweet tooth without the guilt

Brittany teaches us a healthier dessert option.
Protein Chocolate Mug Cake:
- 1 Scoop protein powder (I use PeScience Chocolate Frosted Cupcake)
- 2 TBSP PB2 peanut butter (I use the chocolate flavor)
- 1 TBSP unsweetened cocoa
- 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 – 1/2 cup almond milk (depends on the thickness of your protein powder)
Mix together all ingredients. Add more milk if it isn’t a batter like consistency. Microwave 45 seconds to 1 minute. Eat plain or top with chocolate chips or whipped cream.