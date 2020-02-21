Breaking News
Doctor sues Sanford Health for ‘wrongful termination’
Protein Chocolate Mug Cake satisfying your sweet tooth without the guilt

Brittany teaches us a healthier dessert option.

Protein Chocolate Mug Cake:

  • 1 Scoop protein powder (I use PeScience Chocolate Frosted Cupcake)
  • 2 TBSP PB2 peanut butter (I use the chocolate flavor)
  • 1 TBSP unsweetened cocoa
  • 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 – 1/2 cup almond milk (depends on the thickness of your protein powder)

Mix together all ingredients. Add more milk if it isn’t a batter like consistency. Microwave 45 seconds to 1 minute. Eat plain or top with chocolate chips or whipped cream.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

