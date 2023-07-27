The heat can be so oppressive this time of year in KELOLAND that it can feel like we’re living in a desert, despite the beautiful trees and rolling plains. Yet, with temps having hit triple digits this week there’s no shortage of hot air. And with this increased heat comes new dangers. Sophie Daly was joined by first responder and Fire Captain with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Ian Stark. Ian was here to break down what we need to know to fend off heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Also, what signs to watch for before it’s too late.