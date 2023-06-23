Most of us know the rule of thumb when it comes to sunscreen: Wear it all day, every day, even if you’re indoors. The topic of wearing sunscreen, especially with foundation, is a little harder to navigate though. Should you wear it under foundation? Can you reapply it over foundation later in the day? Thankfully, Owner of Platinum Imagination and local makeup artist, Angelique Verver, joined us to answer those questions. She also brought along her model, Sarah Westerman, to demonstrate on as she walked us through what we should know when it comes to applying sunscreen with our makeup.