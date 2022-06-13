If you are sending a young woman, or a young man for that matter, off to college this fall, you might be thinking about “arming” them with some type of personal protection device. Lethal weapons, including firearms, are banned from all South Dakota campuses, so you may be wondering about sending them off with some type of personal protection device. Sydney Meza is a Women’s Empowerment Coach and founder of The Empowerment Center. She joined us to walk us through the Pros and Cons of some personal protection devices and offer some tips on protecting yourself when the attacker has a weapon.

What to do if confronted with a weapon