You've probably heard about some of the madness that surrounds Black Friday every year, including the fact that some of the sales will be starting on Thanksgiving. And while it's a great time to get some great deals on gifts for family and friends, Vanessa Anderson and Hadley Egland, managers at Leela and Lavender in Sioux Falls know it's also a great chance to get some bargains for yourself.

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: -First 10 people get the Leela and Lavender employee discount of 30% off-Second 20 people receive a secret gift card valued at up to $50