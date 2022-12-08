If you struggle with your weight, you probably know that the dressing room is one of the few places that serves up a blunt reality check for many of us. Yet fitting into a pair of pants, swimwear, or even a nice top, isn’t the only reason many people want to eat healthier. Easing joint and back pain, reducing your risk for type 2 diabetes, and lowering your stress level are also benefits that can come with a trimmer figure.



Yet, working toward that goal isn’t always something that’s easily measured in a mirror. Jill Biltoft, is the operations manager for Profile Plan and Tierney Messner is an area manager with Profile Plan. They know that not seeing progress in the mirror can cause some people to lose their motivation.



They joined us to show us a tool that Profile Plan coaches use with clients to give them measurable results when they aren’t always reflected back in a mirror.

Make sure your health goals don’t get lost amongst the parties, the shopping and the family gatherings, by scheduling your free health consultation with a certified Profile health coach today. Simply go online at ProfilePlan.com. With 64 locations across the US, you’re certain to find a Profile near you. If you’d rather do your consultation virtually, that’s also a great option that is available. During your consultation, you will be matched with an easy-to-follow, custom nutrition plan based on your preferences, dietary restrictions, medical conditions, and goals. Get started on the Profile Plan today.



Profile’s 3D Body Scans can capture over 30 body measurements including chest, waist, hips, and more. Right now, if you call to schedule a consultation or walk into a Sioux Falls Profile Plan, you can get your own 3D body scan for FREE. That’s a fantastic offer, so don’t miss your chance to get started with Profile Plan by calling or walking into a store today! But do it AFTER today’s show because you don’t want to miss a minute of it.

