In South Dakota, Native American people make up 9% of the state’s residents, yet 41% of the people in jail are Indigenous People; and Indigenous People make up 33% of our state’s prison population. And although the number of men being incarcerated has declined, the number of women being put behind bars has increased.



Those numbers were not a surprise to Marissa Sievers, who has been studying how American criminal justice policies are affecting Indigenous Peoples as part of her Honors Thesis.



She joined us today to tell us more about her research in this area, and why she is opening up the discussion about how to best address the issue.