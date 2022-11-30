When the air starts getting colder & football season is wrapping up, you know that Christmas Pageant time is right around the corner! Only, as much as we all love to see the little ones dress up in sheets and fake beards, there’s a lot more to the Christmas story than giving the kids at church a chance to play out a story that is as old as time. It is with that idea in mind that Brent Grosvenor with lights Up Productions Incorporated joined us to tell us about the unique theatrical production that celebrates the true reason for the season. And that, of course, is the story of the Prince of Peace: The Christmas Story.

Prince of Peace: The Christmas Story promises to be the most epic and personal telling of the Christmas story you’ve ever seen. Lights Up Productions’ telling of the Christmas story is relevant and rich, giving you the backstory and context of the coming of the Messiah. Why not make Prince of Peace: The Christmas Story part of your family’s holiday traditions. There are seven performances to choose from, though tickets for the Sunday matinees are going fast. You can find tickets online at princeofpeacechristmas.com.